Home Cities Delhi

Delhi college students develop biodegradable cutlery

Though the price of the biodegradable cutlery is slightly on the higher side, students associated with the project said “its benefit should not be ignored”.

Published: 20th April 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ramjas College

Delhi University’s Ramjas College

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A group of students of Delhi University’s Ramjas College have developed biodegradable cutlery from stubble with vegetable seeds embedded in them which, they claim, has the potential to address pollution and unemployment problems.

Food can be served using this cutlery and can be planted after use so that the seeds in them can germinate, said the group, who are part of the Ramjas chapter of nonprofit organisation Enactus which uses business as a catalyst for positive social and environmental impact.

Enactus representatives said the cutlery has been designed to address a multitude of problems, including the menace of stubble burning, waste produced by paper and plastic plates, and continuous deforestation.

The project, named Waraq, is in the pilot stage and students are looking to establish a workshop for the production of cutlery. Though the price of biodegradable cutlery is slightly on the higher side, students associated with the project said “Its benefit should not be ignored”.

“Project Waraq aims to tackle the problem of food insecurity, air pollution, and unemployment. We are producing biodegradable plates made of stubble and plant seeds which will be later planted and will grow into new plants increasing the nutrient levels in the day-to-day diet,” Enactus Ramjas Organisational Development Director Tanya Agarwal said. She said the project aims to combine nutritional and 
environmental welfare. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramjas College biodegradable cutlery
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp