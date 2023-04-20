Delhi police nab scamsters who duped 2,500 people

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested five people from Jamtara in Jharkhand and one from Murshidabad in West Bengal who cheated people by posing as customer care executives and siphoned off money from their bank accounts.

The accused, identified as Nijamudin Ansari alias Nijam (23), Afroj Alam (23), Md Amir Ansari (22), Sarfaraj Ansari (22), Afroj Ansari (22), all residents of district Jamtara and Nasim Malitya (31), a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, have so far cheated more than 2,500 people.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said a complainant, residing at Dubai, came to Delhi to visit her daughter at Delhi Technological University. He wanted to get the bank passbook of her daughter updated and searched for customer care numbers on Google.

“The person who attended the call induced the complainant to download an application “SBI ANYDESK” for further assistance and sent a link on WhatsApp posing as SBI Customer care official,” the DCP said.

