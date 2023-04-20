Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police nab scamsters who duped 2,500 people

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said a complainant, residing at Dubai, came to Delhi to visit her daughter at Delhi Technological University.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested five people from Jamtara in Jharkhand and one from Murshidabad in West Bengal who cheated people by posing as customer care executives and siphoned off money from their bank accounts. 

The accused, identified as Nijamudin Ansari alias Nijam (23), Afroj Alam (23), Md Amir Ansari (22), Sarfaraj Ansari (22), Afroj Ansari (22), all residents of district Jamtara and Nasim Malitya (31), a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, have so far cheated more than 2,500 people.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said a complainant, residing at Dubai, came to Delhi to visit her daughter at Delhi Technological University. He wanted to get the bank passbook of her daughter updated and searched for customer care numbers on Google. 

“The person who attended the call induced the complainant to download an application “SBI ANYDESK” for further assistance and sent a link on WhatsApp posing as SBI Customer care official,” the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp