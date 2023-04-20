Home Cities Delhi

Hot Hayabusa!

Published: 20th April 2023 07:54 AM

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa (Photo | Bikes4sales @ Twitter)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Hayabusa is an iconic motorcycle—it has been Suzuki’s flagship since its inception and has become a favourite of riders worldwide. The third-generation model boasts a unique design for superior aerodynamic and riding performance. It is powered by a 1340cc four-stroke fuel-injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine.

The Hayabusa is now available in three stunning new colour combinations, including Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black/Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigour Blue/Pearl Brilliant White. The two-tone colours adopt different hues for the main body and small parts around the front air intakes, side cowlings, and rear section, adding a new layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle.

The new colour range has been launched along with the latest On-board Diagnostics (OBD2-A) system, which displays real-time engine data to the rider in case of any fault. With this system, it is now even more reliable and efficient.

The Suzuki Hayabusa can be purchased from any of the company’s big bike showrooms across the country. The new colour range and OBD2-A-compliant model are expected to be popular with motorcycle enthusiasts in India, who are always on the lookout for new and exciting models.

Suzuki has once again proven its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers by introducing the new colour range and OBD2-A-compliant model quite quickly in India. The Hayabusa has been a favourite of riders worldwide for its styling and unmatched performance. It is a legendary  bike that has aged like fine wine and the changes to the bike have been done without moving too far away from its now iconic design.

The Hayabusa retails for Rs 1,641,000 in India

