Tension after Ambedkar statue found disfigured in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, which was installed in Greater Noida, was found disfigured on Wednesday, leading to tension in the area and the deployment of the police force, 
officials said.

“The statue appears to have been disfigured by some unidentified miscreants. The police officers and personnel from the local Jewar Police Station were sent to the spot to check the situation,” a police official said. He said they have already started the work to reinstall the statue.

“Work has started to reinstall the statue. The law and order situation is under control while further legal proceedings and probe in the matter are underway,” the official added. Notably, the statue of the architect of the Indian constitution was unveiled in April 2001 by the then Lok Sabha MP of Khurja (now Gautam Buddh Nagar seat) Ashok Pradhan.

Earlier on April 14, police had detained three men and two juveniles in Greater Noida’s Jarcha area for inquiry in connection with an attempt to disrupt peace during a rally being taken out on Ambedkar Jayanti. 

