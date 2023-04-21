Apple fans swoon as store unveiled by Tim Cook in Delhi's Select City walk mall

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It had the trappings of an upscale band baja barat event. The mood at the Select City walk mall, Saket in Delhi was exhilatory, gushing, and exciting on Thursday as fans of Apple products queued up outside the first Apple store in the city to get a glimpse of not only Apple products but the legendary Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Amid loud cheers, Tim Cook opened the doors of Apple Saket by greeting customers with ‘Namaste Delhi’. Scores of Delhites reached the mall to get Cook’s autograph on their Apple products. “I bought my first Apple product in 2003. I am a hardcore fan of Apple products and I have been waiting for this for a very long period. I brought the first five different generations of iPhone - 3gs, 4s, 5s, SE and SE 2020,” said one of the Apple fans.

People were quite excited to see the first Apple store in the city and some of them were able to get ‘moment of their life’ when they got Cook’s autograph. One of the customers came with the Apple logo on the back of his head. Talk about enthusiasm. Some customers were unhappy that Delhi’s Apple store is smaller than the Mumbai store.

“Though the Delhi store is smaller than the Mumbai store I believe there are all the facilities. Today, I bought an Apple Air tag as other products are out of my pocket expenditure. I bought this product as a souvenir,” said Abhishek, one of the customer

According to Apple, the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. One of the team members felt that the store entrance is replicating the multiple gates of the capital city.

