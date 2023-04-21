Home Cities Delhi

DDA holds draw of lots for in-situ rehabilitation project for slumdwellers  

The eligible families will have to pay Rs 1.71 lakh (Rs 1,41,000 as a beneficiary contribution of the flat + Rs 30,000 as a maintenance charge for five years).

In-situ rehabilitation project at Jailorwala Bagh.(Photo | Twitter- @LtGovDelhi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday organised a draw of lots for 1,093 households constructed under an in-situ rehabilitation project to provide shelter to families of the JJ cluster of Jailorwala Bagh area, officials said.

The exercise was done ahead of the finalization of the project which is expected for the allotment in the next few months, officials added. DDA officials said that 1,675 EWS flats of 400 sqft each will be ready for possession by July 31. The total cost of construction incurred by DDA on the project is Rs 421.81 crore, it said in a statement.

The eligible families will have to pay Rs 1.71 lakh (Rs 1,41,000 as a beneficiary contribution of the flat + Rs 30,000 as a maintenance charge for five years). The DDA shall be subsidising each flat by an amount of approximately Rs 24 lakh, the urban body said.

Of the 1675 flats being built, 1093 are those where the slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh will be rehabilitated, the remaining 582 will be allotted to beneficiaries from other locations.  Built over 14 floors, these modern flats for slum dwellers are made of complete RCC structures and are earthquake-resistant, according to the DDA.

Officials said that each flat will come with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony.  While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 sq. meters, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1000 sq. mtr.  It will also have a provision for parking 337 vehicles.  The Jailorwala project is the second in situ rehabilitation project of the DDA. The first project in Kalkaji was inaugurated in November 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kalkaji project has 3,024 newly-constructed EWS flats built for rehabilitating slum dwellers.

