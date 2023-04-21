Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Inputs in from stakeholders on tackling summer pollution 

Delhi government on Thursday said that it will introduce this year’s Summer Action Plan with 16 focus points for curbing pollution in the city.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Thursday said that it will introduce this year’s Summer Action Plan with 16 focus points for curbing pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 30 departments have submitted their reports on curbing pollution under the plan. He said his department has ordered a detailed action plan based on the reports/suggestions given by all the departments under the plan.

Rai said that the Winter Action Plan, which was implemented last year to combat wintertime pollution, has led to a steady decrease in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels in Delhi. Moreover, the pollution level has decreased by more than 30 per cent in the past eight years. The government is developing a Summer Action Plan this year as well, focusing on 16 focus points, to combat pollution over the summer.

“The department conducted a joint meeting earlier with all of the departments concerned. The Summer Action Plan’s 16 focus points were determined during that meeting, and each department was ordered to prepare an action plan based on them and submit a detailed report to the Environment Department within seven days i.e., by April 20.

Today, a joint meeting was convened to go over the reports that the various departments submitted. Officers from the Environment Department, DPCC, Development Department, Delhi Cantonment Board, CPWD, DDA, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, DTC, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Education Department, DMRC, PWD, Transport Department, NHAI, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, NDMC, MCD etc. were present in the meeting,” he said.

He further added, “Under the 16 focus points included in the Summer Action Plan, it has been decided to prepare an immediate and long-term action plan to control Delhi’s pollution and work towards its implementation. After the meeting today, the Environment Department was directed to prepare a detailed action plan on the basis of the reports/suggestions submitted by all the departments. And after preparing the final draft of the Summer Action Plan, its detailed report would be submitted to the CM.”

Rai said that the Winter Action Plan, which was implemented last year to combat wintertime pollution, has led to a steady decrease in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels in Delhi. Moreover, the pollution level has decreased by more than 30 per cent in the past eight years. 

