Delhi to set up AI-powered cameras to check traffic violations at borders with other states

Delhi transport department will soon set up artificial intelligence-powered cameras at entry points to the national capital to check traffic violations, including pollution control norms.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi transport department will soon set up artificial intelligence-powered cameras at entry points to the national capital to check traffic violations, including pollution control norms, officials said on Thursday. “Not only pollution control, but these cameras will also  detect other offences. One of the cameras will read number plates and the system will identify the vehicle’s owner and also generate other details. It will detect whether the vehicle has a valid PUCC and if not, the diver will get an e-challan,” an official said.

“The data will be integrated with the e-challan system. There are also plans to integrate this with the environmental compensation cess collected by the MCD on behalf of the Delhi government. The cess is collected from commercial vehicles entering Delhi,” he said, adding the move will also reduce manual intervention.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting Wednesday over this.  In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “To ensure lane enforcement in Delhi, under the able leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, the Delhi government will use smart measures like AI-enabled cameras etc. Today, a meeting with the agencies was held to ensure lane driving and road safety in Delhi.”     

According to sources, the minister has asked officials to firm up a plan and come up with a proposal. 
“The cameras will also be used to check lane enforcement of buses. They will detect whether vehicles are plying in bus lanes or being parked in them. They will also help in detection of other offences,” the source added.

The department is likely to float a tender for the ambitious project in one-and-a-half months, an official said, adding, “We are drafting the tender document and finalising the details. The cameras are likely to be installed at 13 main entry points of Delhi and NDMC entry points.” 

