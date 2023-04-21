Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal govt gives grant of Rs 1700 crore to MCD schools

Atishi said that nine lakh children studying in MCD schools will also receive a quality education as the corporation schools will also be transformed along the lines of Delhi government schools.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

MCD Headquarters.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday said that it has allocated Rs 1,700 crore under the grant-in-aid scheme for MCD schools this year. Education Minister Atishi and MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi shared that the Kejriwal government will now make MCD schools ‘world-class’ as well and to ensure the same, in the first quarter, Rs 400 crore has been released for the development of schools.

Atishi said that nine lakh children studying in MCD schools will also receive a quality education as the corporation schools will also be transformed along the lines of Delhi government schools. “Ever since the AAP government came into power, education has always been its priority.

Every year, it is ensured that a major part of the budget is allocated to the education sector... Due to the lack of facilities and a conducive learning environment there, when students from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools they often fall behind. They lack basic foundational skills.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD schools
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp