Kejriwal govt gives grant of Rs 1700 crore to MCD schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday said that it has allocated Rs 1,700 crore under the grant-in-aid scheme for MCD schools this year. Education Minister Atishi and MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi shared that the Kejriwal government will now make MCD schools ‘world-class’ as well and to ensure the same, in the first quarter, Rs 400 crore has been released for the development of schools.

Atishi said that nine lakh children studying in MCD schools will also receive a quality education as the corporation schools will also be transformed along the lines of Delhi government schools. “Ever since the AAP government came into power, education has always been its priority.

Every year, it is ensured that a major part of the budget is allocated to the education sector... Due to the lack of facilities and a conducive learning environment there, when students from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools they often fall behind. They lack basic foundational skills.”

