Home Cities Delhi

Must devise strategy to preempt fire: Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg

Instead of spending hundreds of crore of rupees on buying and upgrading equipment to douse fires, the time has come to brainstorm on how to preempt such incidents,

Published: 21st April 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Atul Garg, Director, DFS

Atul Garg, Director, DFS

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

Instead of spending hundreds of crore of rupees on buying and upgrading equipment to douse fires, the time has come to brainstorm on how to preempt such incidents, Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg tells Ujwal Jalali in an exclusive interview.

Excerpts:

What steps are being taken to deal with fire incidents during the summer? 

Delhi Fire Service is the first responder in almost every type of emergency. It is common for fire incidents to go up during the summer but we are fully prepared to tackle any emergency. The department receives 150-160 calls every day in this season, which could rise in June and July. Every year, we get all the fire tenders and other equipment repaired beforehand in February itself and discourage leave to the staff.

What factors lead to increase in fire incidents, especially in the summer?

An increased load on electrical wires and devices during the summer months make it easier for short circuits to take place, thereby causing fires. So one needs to keep checking and avoid overloading of electrical devices.

What is the role of your department in grant of NOCs to commercial buildings? 

We are not a licensing department and do not directly deal with the public. It is always the police or the concerned civic agency which sends the case to us for a recommendation. We inspect and check the building for fire safety standards. If not satisfied, we do not issue a NOC. We do not have field survey staff unlike the police or the MCD. When there is a fire incident, our primary duty is extinguish the fire. 

Do we need more regulations to deal with the issue? 

No amount of regulation will help. We have to work on a different strategy, which is public awareness, education, and creating technical know-how. We get around 30,000 calls every year and have Rs 300-400 crore every year to buy equipment. But why should we even need all this equipment? Nobody is focusing how to prevent fire incidents. We are geared up to deal with calamities but the time has now come to change the strategy.

How do you  deal with crisis in congested areas? 

In order to negotiate congested lanes and heavy traffic, we have a water mist system mounted on motorcycles (MCFR). These motorcycles can immediately reach the incident spot right away. The vehicle is very useful to attack small fires, electric fires, fires in the incipient stage or deal with the situation till the backup support reaches. We have also inducted fully-automatic articulated turntable ladders imported from Germany to tackle fires and conduct rescue operations in high-rises. We had also inducted two Remote-Controlled Fire Fighting Machines – popularly known as ROBOTS.

Does the department have adequate staff? 

Delhi received the highest budget for fire services: Rs 600 crore in 2022. This is the highest budget any state has ever received in India. We are utilizing this amount in buying modern tech and equipment for firefighting. Currently, we have no shortage of staff. We are in the process to fill up 500 posts. At present, we have 2,800 firefighters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atul Garg Delhi Fire Service director
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp