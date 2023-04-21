Now, undertrials in Delhi prisons can get remission for good conduct

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant change in the penal system, Delhi prisons have decided to grant remission to inmates on the basis of their good conduct during their time spent as undertrials. As per prison officials, after this new rule, the behaviour of the inmates will be considered for the remission of undertrials. Currently, only convicted inmates were eligible for remission based on their behaviour.

“This step will encourage inmates to behave in good manners during their undertrial period and encourage rehabilitation by providing an opportunity to reduce their sentence,” reckon a prison official. Explaining the reason behind this initiative, a senior prison official said that in all of the states, the rules have been made for the convicts only.

“As per the statistics, more than 90 per cent of the prison population is undertrial prisoners, however, there are no remissions, work wages facility, parole, furlough, open institutions are mainly meant for convicts only,” added the official.

He further said that the new rule states that any inmate, who is eligible for ordinary remission will be eligible for an award of remission for good conduct during his period of incarceration as an undertrial prisoner also.

“Based on the annual conduct report of the undertrial prisoners for a particular period, the remission will be granted to the prisoners. The report for a year during the undertrial period will earn one month of remission, once the concerned undertrial is convicted. We are expecting that this rule will help in keeping undertrials disciplined and motivate them as well,” the official added.

Statistics from the National Crime Record Bureau of 2021 show that the percentage of undertrial inmates with respect to the total prison population was approximately 77 per cent. In Delhi prisons, the percentage of undertrial prisoners is higher than the national percentage and currently above 90 per cent.

77% inmates in Delhi prisons are undertrials: NCRB

