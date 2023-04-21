Home Cities Delhi

Officials told by Delhi L-G to ramp up trash disposal at MCD landfills

The instruction came after the city administrator reviewed the progress of works on bio-mining and disposal of legacy waste at the three landfill sites of MCD at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa.

Published: 21st April 2023

Bhalswa landfill.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi-L-G VK Saxena has directed civic officials to achieve a target of disposing of 12 Lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) of legacy waste each month, as early as possible, L-G House officials said. The instruction came after the city administrator reviewed the progress of works on bio-mining and disposal of legacy waste at the three landfill sites of MCD at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa.  

According to officials, the legacy waste that includes Inert, C&D and RDF, at the three sites that were being disposed of at the rate of 1.41 lakh MT each month in June last year went up to 6 Lakh MT per month by November 2022 and currently being bio-mined at a rate of 7.5 - 8 Lakh MT a month with daily remediation figures touching 25,000-26,500 MT every day.   

 Setting a goal of disposing of 12 Lakh MT/month, the L-G has instructed that concessionaires be encouraged and directed to achieve their total capacity of 10,800 MT per day at Bhalswa, 21,000 MT a day at Okhla and 6,800 MT per day at Ghazipur landfill sites, the officials said.

