Opposition pre-poll  tie up must to save nation: AAP leader Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that pre-poll alliance among like-minded parties has become essential to save the country and democracy. He said that the next generation would be put in grave danger if the Opposition did not unite now.

Rai said that the parties that are still thinking of “being the leader” of a possible united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had not understood the gravity of the situation at all. He was interacting with a news agency.

Asked if the AAP will join hands with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rai said it has become essential for opposition parties to unite to save the country and democracy. “Efforts are being made to cripple the parliamentary system and to install a system sans opposition, Rai alleged and described it as a direct attack on India’s constitution and an indirect attempt to install autocracy in the country,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to capture all institutions, be it the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Election Commission and even the judiciary which is not normal. If these institutions lose their independence, India will lose all that it has gained in the last 75 years,” he said.

“The Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and the Left are small entities considering the scale of the present situation. The 2024 polls cannot be compared to conventional elections. These are entirely different circumstances... It (pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties) has become essential for the country. I think if we together do not resolve the problem now, it will put the next generation in grave danger,” Rai said.

Asked if the Congress should lead a united front of Opposition parties, Rai said it’s not about being the leader, it’s about saving the country and democracy. “Congress also knows this is a different situation altogether. Those still thinking about being the leaders, have not understood the situation at all,” he added. “We are strengthening our organisational structure in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam. We are focusing on these states after becoming a national party,” he said.

‘All Institutions captured; 2024 polls crucial’

“Efforts are being made to capture all institutions, be it ED, CBI, Election Commission and even the judiciary. If these institutions lose their independence, India will lose all that it has gained in the last 75 years. The Congress, AAP, SP, and the Left are small entities considering the scale of the present situation. The 2024 polls cannot be compared to conventional elections,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai, who is also its Delhi state convenor and minister

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that pre-poll alliance among like-minded parties has become essential to save the country and democracy. He said that the next generation would be put in grave danger if the Opposition did not unite now. Rai said that the parties that are still thinking of “being the leader” of a possible united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had not understood the gravity of the situation at all. He was interacting with a news agency. Asked if the AAP will join hands with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rai said it has become essential for opposition parties to unite to save the country and democracy. “Efforts are being made to cripple the parliamentary system and to install a system sans opposition, Rai alleged and described it as a direct attack on India’s constitution and an indirect attempt to install autocracy in the country,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Efforts are being made to capture all institutions, be it the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Election Commission and even the judiciary which is not normal. If these institutions lose their independence, India will lose all that it has gained in the last 75 years,” he said. “The Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and the Left are small entities considering the scale of the present situation. The 2024 polls cannot be compared to conventional elections. These are entirely different circumstances... It (pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties) has become essential for the country. I think if we together do not resolve the problem now, it will put the next generation in grave danger,” Rai said. Asked if the Congress should lead a united front of Opposition parties, Rai said it’s not about being the leader, it’s about saving the country and democracy. “Congress also knows this is a different situation altogether. Those still thinking about being the leaders, have not understood the situation at all,” he added. “We are strengthening our organisational structure in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam. We are focusing on these states after becoming a national party,” he said. ‘All Institutions captured; 2024 polls crucial’ “Efforts are being made to capture all institutions, be it ED, CBI, Election Commission and even the judiciary. If these institutions lose their independence, India will lose all that it has gained in the last 75 years. The Congress, AAP, SP, and the Left are small entities considering the scale of the present situation. The 2024 polls cannot be compared to conventional elections,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai, who is also its Delhi state convenor and minister