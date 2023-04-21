Home Cities Delhi

Rahul heads to DU for ‘chai ki tapri’

Gandhi's meeting with the students came on a day a court in Gujarat's Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Published: 21st April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at the North Campus of Delhi University, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after visiting old Delhi and Bengali Market, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday headed to North Delhi near a cinema hall in Mukherji Nagar. Rahul Gandhi was here to interact with the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations. He talked to them about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges, the conditions of coaching centres, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations and the future challenges in this profession.

The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair reportedly at ‘chai ki tapri’ on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences. Rahul stayed with the students for about an hour.

The first question, a student asked was about his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. One of the students had questioned, “You must have come across various student organisations during your Bharat Jodo Yatra. What were the prominent issues put up by them?”

To this Rahul Gandhi reportedly replied, “Unemployment and privatization of education have been the prominent issues troubling all students of this nation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp