Rahul heads to DU for ‘chai ki tapri’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after visiting old Delhi and Bengali Market, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday headed to North Delhi near a cinema hall in Mukherji Nagar. Rahul Gandhi was here to interact with the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations. He talked to them about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges, the conditions of coaching centres, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations and the future challenges in this profession.

The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair reportedly at ‘chai ki tapri’ on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences. Rahul stayed with the students for about an hour.

The first question, a student asked was about his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. One of the students had questioned, “You must have come across various student organisations during your Bharat Jodo Yatra. What were the prominent issues put up by them?”

To this Rahul Gandhi reportedly replied, “Unemployment and privatization of education have been the prominent issues troubling all students of this nation.”

