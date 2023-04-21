Rain & thunderstorm bring mercury down in Delhi, temperature settles at 36 degree Celsius

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Thursday evening witnessed light rain and thunderstorms in some parts while heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the NCR region, bringing much-needed relief to people from the searing temperature in the region for the last few days.

A moderate dust storm was reported in east Delhi while moderate to heavy rains, isolated hailstorm and gusts measuring 30-80 kmph were reported from parts of central-east Delhi, Rohtak and Gurugram. Dwarka, Gurgaon, Palam Vihar and Vasant Kunj received hailstorms between 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

According to the IMD, there was a 7 degree drop in temperature between 6 pm and 6:30 pm, plummeting from 32 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had put out a forecast earlier predicting light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday while partly cloudy skies remained throughout the day with the possibility of drizzle.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to an IMD bulletin.

