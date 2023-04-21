Home Cities Delhi

SC relief for former IPS officer in Uphaar case

Kanth, who was accused of allegedly allowing the retention of 37 extra seats in the Ansal theatre, was summoned by the trial court in 2010 on a plea of victims of Uphaar cinema. 

Published: 21st April 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Uphaar cinema

Uphaar cinema. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Delhi HC and trial court’s order in relation to summoning former IPS officer Amod Kanth in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case where 59 people died in a blaze in 1997.

Kanth, who was accused of allegedly allowing the retention of 37 extra seats in the Ansal theatre, was summoned by the trial court in 2010 on a plea of victims of Uphaar cinema.  A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said, “Magistrate in facts of the case taking cognisance of appellant goes against demands of section 197 CRPC on the short ground.

This will not stand in way of the competent authority in taking decisions in the matter for granting prosecution appellant in accordance with the law.” Court’s order came in a plea which was filed by Kanth challenging the 2010 trial court order summoning him to allow extra seats in the cinema. While summoning Kanth, the lower court had said there was sufficient material to prosecute Kanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uphaar cinema fire tragedy Amod Kanth
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp