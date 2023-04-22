Auto fitness certificates scam being allowed to flourish, says BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday levelled fresh accusations of ‘scam’ against the AAP-led Delhi government. The saffron party alleged that at Burari Auto Fitness Centre, training certificates, vehicle fitness certificates and license numbers were issued in the name of deceased drivers.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that training and fitness certificates were issued in the name of deceased drivers at Burari Auto Fitness Center and sought an answer from Transport Minister Gehlot.

Sachdeva showed a fitness test certificate issued in the name of a deceased driver, saying a probe was needed to unearth the “scam”.

The auto driver had passed away on November 15, 2017 and his driving license number was used six times in 2022-23 for issuing training and fitness certificate, he charged. Sachdeva said auto drivers going to the Burari centre for fitness test of their vehicles are made to undergo a training session and alleged they are issued certificates without any training.

He added, “The government has linked a driver training program with the fitness certificate. Now, every driver has to go through a training class of the pro-Arvind Kejriwal NGO Manas Foundation before getting their certificate.” The BJP also raised the question over the number of fitness certificates issued at the centre in one day.

“There is only one vehicle inspector posted at the centre to issue fitness certificates to 400- 500 vehicles,” added Sachdeva.

The centre has become a big means of “exploitation” of drivers and vehicle owners and they have to pay Rs 1,500-2,000 for getting training and fitness certificate through brokers, he alleged. Veer Singh Chauhan, Auto Taxi Cell Convenor (BJP) said, “As there is only one inspector in Burari Fitness Center, drivers have to line up from 4 am and due to the lack of safe parking outside the centre, auto thefts happen every week.”

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday levelled fresh accusations of ‘scam’ against the AAP-led Delhi government. The saffron party alleged that at Burari Auto Fitness Centre, training certificates, vehicle fitness certificates and license numbers were issued in the name of deceased drivers. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that training and fitness certificates were issued in the name of deceased drivers at Burari Auto Fitness Center and sought an answer from Transport Minister Gehlot. Sachdeva showed a fitness test certificate issued in the name of a deceased driver, saying a probe was needed to unearth the “scam”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The auto driver had passed away on November 15, 2017 and his driving license number was used six times in 2022-23 for issuing training and fitness certificate, he charged. Sachdeva said auto drivers going to the Burari centre for fitness test of their vehicles are made to undergo a training session and alleged they are issued certificates without any training. He added, “The government has linked a driver training program with the fitness certificate. Now, every driver has to go through a training class of the pro-Arvind Kejriwal NGO Manas Foundation before getting their certificate.” The BJP also raised the question over the number of fitness certificates issued at the centre in one day. “There is only one vehicle inspector posted at the centre to issue fitness certificates to 400- 500 vehicles,” added Sachdeva. The centre has become a big means of “exploitation” of drivers and vehicle owners and they have to pay Rs 1,500-2,000 for getting training and fitness certificate through brokers, he alleged. Veer Singh Chauhan, Auto Taxi Cell Convenor (BJP) said, “As there is only one inspector in Burari Fitness Center, drivers have to line up from 4 am and due to the lack of safe parking outside the centre, auto thefts happen every week.”