‘Case requires prioritisation’, Delhi Court allows early hearing

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the other related matters such as pleas by the Ansal brothers against their conviction be also listed on the same date.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT)’s application seeking an early hearing in the plea of the evidence tampering case related to the tragedy, observing that the case has wider public law ramifications and requires prioritisation.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the other related matters such as pleas by the Ansal brothers against their conviction be also listed on the same date. The court’s order came on an application by AVUT seeking a specific date of hearing in its matter which was sent to the ‘regular board’ of the HC last year.

The court said it agreed with the observations of its coordinate bench which had stated the case ought to be decided at the earliest, and added, “The matter involves wider public law ramifications including those affecting the judicial system itself which require prioritization.

The application is allowed.” “Renotify in July to verify whether the matter is ripe for hearing...It is made clear that the next date of the hearing is not for the final hearing. Such a date will be decided subsequently,” stated the judge. A magisterial court had on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal and since then they were in prison.

However, a district judge on July 19, 2022, modified the magisterial court’s order and directed the release of the Ansals, former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and Ansal’s then employee P P Batra against the period they had already served in jail since November 8, 2021.

