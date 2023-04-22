Covid cases stablise, likely to taper off in coming days, says Delhi Health Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid cases in the national capital have sort of stabilised and are likely to taper down in the coming days, said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday. He also said that most of the Covid-related deaths recorded in the national capital in recent times have been caused by co-morbidities, and Covid was incidental.

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the city health department here. With the new fatalities, the death toll rose to 26,581.

Out of 7,976 Covid beds in the hospitals of Delhi, 390 are occupied, the health department data showed. A day earlier, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent. Bharadwaj said, “Covid cases have sort of stabilised. Recently, it was being said that the cases were showing an upward trend. Now, it is likely to taper down in the coming days.”

Asked about the fatalities being reported regularly in Delhi due to the viral disease, he said, “In most of these cases, patients had serious illnesses for a long time and Covid was incidental. But, any death is unfortunate, and it should not happen”.

Asked if any special arrangements are being considered for schools and children in view of the Covid cases, he said, no such step was being planned as of now. “We are telling teachers that if students have cough and cold, those children should be advised to take rest. We will appeal to parents to not send their children to school if they have such symptoms,” he said.

On the government’s preparedness to fight Covid, Bharadwaj said, “We have all our arrangements in place, including Covid beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, oxygen supply and others.”

