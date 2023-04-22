Delhi students take part in C-20 group’s yoga challenge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 9-9-9 yoga challenge, initiated by the C-20 Working Group of G20 summit, has started making strides in Delhi schools with thousands of students across the city participating.

The AYUDH India, an international youth movement inspired by the C-20 chair Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, said a hashtag has been created with students uploading pictures and videos of the challenge on social media. The campaign is being organised in collaboration with the AYUDH.

The 9-9-9 challenge was announced during a recent C-20 conference organised by the Integrated Holistic Health (IHH) Working Group by the education director of the Delhi government, Himanshu Gupta. The conference was hosted in the Amrita Hospital Campus at Faridabad.

“The success of the initiative is going to be of great importance for the C-20 policy draft. The challenge highlights how yoga and meditation can have a major impact on mental health and physical well-being,” said Br Mokshamrita, National Coordinator of AYUDH India.

He added, “We are hoping that the young students all over India will take this challenge further in their lives and make Suryanamaskar as well as meditation an integral part of their daily routine,” Br. Mokshamrita, said.

