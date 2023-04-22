Home Cities Delhi

Explain delay in Covid aid to deceased doc, Delhi HC asks govt

“This is not a doubtful case at all,” the judge said while seeking a “specific affidavit” in relation to both the schemes from the government.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court asked the city government on Friday to explain why is it yet to pay compensation to a Mohalla clinic doctor who succumbed to Covid in 2020.

Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that in the instant case, the fact that the deceased was a doctor and thus, eligible to receive compensation under the government scheme is not in dispute and “there is no reason why there should be so much delay” in the payment of the compensation amount to his family.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s daughter and son, who claimed that despite repeated requests, they have not been given the Rs 1 crore compensation announced by the Delhi government for Covid warriors as well as the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package for such cases.

“This is not a doubtful case at all,” the judge said while seeking a “specific affidavit” in relation to both the schemes from the government.

The petitioners’ lawyer said the deceased worked as a doctor at a Mohalla clinic and he succumbed to Covid on June 15, 2020. Two years and 10 months have passed since his demise but the authorities are yet to release the compensation amount, lawyer Gaurav Jain, who appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners, argued.

The court was informed that the government in 2020 decided to give Rs 1 crore to the families of those who died during Covid duties and a compensation amount was also announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court city government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp