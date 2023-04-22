Home Cities Delhi

Festive flavours

Just like any other festival celebrated across the world, the speciality of Eid lies in both faith and feasting.

Dawat-e-Eid

By Express News Service

Just like any other festival celebrated across the world, the speciality of Eid lies in both faith and feasting. The fare that is synonymous with this festival includes mouth-watering delights and always ranges from sweet to savoury.

We give you a rundown of some of the delectable offerings by Delhi-NCR’s best hotels. Their flavoursome spreads ensure that you enjoy this festival with friends and family by indulging in some must-have dishes during this time.

Authentic fare

Usher in the festivities as you indulge in Dawat-e-Eid—a feast that is about traditional flavours. Choose from authentic Mughlai delicacies or a slew of dishes—Awadhi Mutton Biryani, Galauti Kebabs, Shahi Tukda, etc.

WHERE:  Edesia, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla
WHEN:  Today and tomorrow; 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm
PRICE:  Rs 1,999+taxes (buffet) per person 
FOR RESERVATIONS:  95829 44897

Awadhi delights 

Tiffin by Claridges is offering a scrumptious Eid-al-Fitr feast. This traditional meal includes starters such as Kakori Kebab, Murg Awadhi Tikka and tempting main course options such as Lucknow Chowk Ghosht Ki Nahari and Dum Gosht Awadhi Biryani.

WHERE:  Tiffin, The Claridges, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Delhi
WHEN:  Till April 23, 
PRICE:  Rs 3,895+taxes for two
FOR RESERVATIONS:  011-3955 5082 or 99717 18208

Aromatic indulgences 

Celebrate Eid by enjoying the best Kebabs, Biryanis, Curries and Meetha. The ITC Hotels’ exclusive meal boxes—Ruhaniyat—brings with it delicious gourmet delights for everyone! It is a menu you will not forget—Seekh Gilafi Dum Pukht, Haleem, Shahi Nehari, etc.

WHERE:  ITC Maurya, Delhi, and Sheraton New Delhi
WHEN:  Today 
PRICE:  Rs 4,550 for two
FOR RESERVATIONS:  011-2611 2233 (ITC Maurya),  88000 20848 (Sheraton)

