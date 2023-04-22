Pressured for marriage, man kills his live-in partner in Delhi, drives body for 12 km

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man strangulated his live-in partner to death in the national capital, hid her body inside a bed for a day and then drove her on a motorcycle for around 12 km. Sandwiched between the driver and the pillion rider, they ultimately dispose of her near a school in east Delhi.

Vineet Pawar, the prime accused is still at large. Meanwhile, the cops have arrested his sister, identified as Parul, who had with her brother conspired the murder. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey, in a media briefing, said they found a female body on April 12 that had been dumped near Krishna Public School, Mahalaxmi Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

“The body was around 25 years of age and there were no clear visible marks of injury. It was then taken to GTB Hospital, where the doctors also did not find any visible injury,” the DCP said.

On April 15, a post-mortem was conducted at GTB Hospital where medics opined the cause of death was asphyxia due to ligature strangulation.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter after former several teams that included nearly five dozen policemen.

“CCTV cameras were scanned. Two men were seen on a motorcycle, moving around suspiciously, with a lady sitting in between them. The registration number of the motorcycle was unclear due to the poor resolution of the cameras. The helpful feature was the striped T-shirt and almost white trousers of the pillion rider,” the DCP said.

Finally, the cops got a breakthrough on April 20 when they found the CCTV footage showing the man in a striped T-shirt carrying the dead body of the girl on his shoulder and a woman walking right behind him.

The two people seen in the CCTV were identified as Vineet and his sister Parul. The deceased was finally identified as Rohina Naz alias Mahi. Their house was found locked and Parul moved out on April 20.

She had used a horse tonga to shift with her belongings and two children. The horse tonga owner was then traced and he informed the location to the police where he had dropped the accused Parul. She was then immediately taken into custody and during interrogation, Parul broke down and admitted to having conspired with her brother Vineet to kill Rohina Naz.

Vineet and Rohina Naz had eloped 4 years ago. They lived together but had never married. In 2017, Vineet and his father were involved in a murder. They were eventually convicted in October 2019 and were awarded life imprisonment. While Vineet was in jail, Rohina Naz lived with his sister Parul Chowdhary in Delhi. Vineet came out on bail in November 2022.

Since then, Rohina had been pressurizing him to marry her. Vineet’s family was against marriage as Rohina belonged to a different community. According to the official, due to frequent fights, Vineet and his sister Parul decided to sell her off. When Rohina sensed this, she retaliated. It was then that Vineet and Parul decided to eliminate her.

On April 12, this year, Vineet strangulated Rohina to death and hid her dead body inside a bed for a day. In the evening, Vineet called his associate, who parked his motorcycle in a street some distance away. Vineet carried the dead body on his shoulder while Parul helped him dispose of her body. She carried the clothes and chunni that Vineet used to drape over the dead body to hide it.

