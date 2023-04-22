Saket court shootout: A friendly loan and breach of trust 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The woman who was shot at thrice by Kameshwar Kumar Singh at the Saket Court Complex, was arrested in December 2022 when he complained to the police that she had cheated him over an investment scheme.

The 49-year-old Kameshwar was a practising advocate at Saket court, but the Bar Council suspended his licence for three years till 2024. According to the FIR lodged last year in November by Kameshwar Kumar Singh against Radha and advocate Rajendra Jha -- accessed by this newspaper -- Singh alleged that the two cheated him of Rs 25 lakh.

It was Singh’s “good old” friend Jha who had asked him to invest some money in a scheme where he would get exorbitant interest every month. “Rajendra Jha was my good friend since 2006. He showed me a good plan of investment of money in which money was paid at a high-interest rate of 20-40 per cent per month. He induced me to invest my hard-earned money. He was intimately associated with M. Radha as his close associate,” the FIR read.

Singh said that Advocate Rajendra Jha introduced him to M. Radha and said will do everything to multiply the invested money at a very high rate of interest as she was the financing director/controller for investors.

Though, Singh flatly refused to pay even a single penny. However, Jha coerced him saying Radha needed money and asked him to give Rs 25 lakh as a “friendly loan” for which he offered to be the guarantor. Jha promised that he would return the money with a 20 per cent interest rate in case the woman fails to do it.

“Trusting Advocate Rajendra Jha, I made a payment of Rs 25,00,000,” the FIR read. The debarred lawyer-turned-shooter alleged that both M Radha and Adv Jha hatched a conspiracy and defrauded him heavily.

Meanwhile, the cops said that all the disclosures made by the accused are subject to verification and corroboration during further investigation.

