2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat, FIR registered 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly opened fire outside the rented flat of a hypnotherapist in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Sunday, police said.

Information about the firing outside the house of Sohail Siddiqui was received at 7.30 am, they said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that two shots were fired on the first floor of the victim's flat door and three shots were fired on the window of a house on the ground floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

An analysis of the CCTV camera revealed that two people came on foot and went to the first floor where they knocked at the door, but no one came out, he said.

Later, one of the men fired two gunshots at the door of the flat and ran towards the ground floor.

There they fired three rounds and fled towards the railway underpass and went towards Bhogal market, he added.

Police said a case has been registered.

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly opened fire outside the rented flat of a hypnotherapist in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Sunday, police said. Information about the firing outside the house of Sohail Siddiqui was received at 7.30 am, they said. A preliminary inquiry revealed that two shots were fired on the first floor of the victim's flat door and three shots were fired on the window of a house on the ground floor of the building, a senior police officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An analysis of the CCTV camera revealed that two people came on foot and went to the first floor where they knocked at the door, but no one came out, he said. Later, one of the men fired two gunshots at the door of the flat and ran towards the ground floor. There they fired three rounds and fled towards the railway underpass and went towards Bhogal market, he added. Police said a case has been registered.