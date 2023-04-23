Home Cities Delhi

2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat, FIR registered 

One of the men fired two gunshots at the door of the flat and ran towards the ground floor.

Published: 23rd April 2023 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

gun, shot

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly opened fire outside the rented flat of a hypnotherapist in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Sunday, police said.

Information about the firing outside the house of Sohail Siddiqui was received at 7.30 am, they said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that two shots were fired on the first floor of the victim's flat door and three shots were fired on the window of a house on the ground floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

An analysis of the CCTV camera revealed that two people came on foot and went to the first floor where they knocked at the door, but no one came out, he said.

Later, one of the men fired two gunshots at the door of the flat and ran towards the ground floor.

There they fired three rounds and fled towards the railway underpass and went towards Bhogal market, he added.

Police said a case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Firing Gun
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp