CISF personnel shoots himself dead at metro station in Ghaziabad 

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot dead himself with his service pistol at a metro station here early Sunday morning, police said. The incident happened at Shyam Park metro station located on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, they said. Vinod Kumar (55), a native of Haridwar, was deputed at the metro station, police said. Upon getting information, senior officials of the CISF reached the metro station along with Sahibabad police. ACP (Sahibabad) Bhaskar Verma said that video footage has confirmed that he has committed suicide. Kumar's family members were informed and his wife and sons came to the Sahibabad police station. The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem, he said. Kumar's family members denied lodging any complaint, the ACP added.