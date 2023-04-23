Home Cities Delhi

Condition of woman who was shot inside Delhi court stable

Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The condition of the woman shot inside a Delhi court complex was stated to be out of danger and stable, officials said on Saturday. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. A police officer said the condition of the woman was out of danger and stable.

The accused, a debarred lawyer, had fired four rounds at the woman, identified as M Radha, and wounded her inside Saket court in south Delhi on Friday. A man who works as a ‘munshi’ in the court was also injured in the firing that occurred around 10.30 am.

Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident. He has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act. Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman and her lawyer over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.

