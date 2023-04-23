Treat 95 per cent Yamuna sewage by end of June: Delhi L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to ensure treatment of 95 per cent of sewage water flowing into the Yamuna and tangible improvements in the river’s pollution level by June-end.

The L-G chaired a meeting of a high-level committee for the rejuvenation of the river, according to an official statement. He also issued directions for the treatment of 100 per cent of sewage water draining into the river by December this year.

It was discussed in the meeting that pre-fabricated decentralised sewage treatment plants will be set up in 81 slum clusters, where laying of sewerage lines is not feasible, by June with support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

A total of 263 unauthorised colonies in the city will have sewer lines by June-end, it said. Currently, Delhi generates 768 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, of which 75.5 per cent (580 MGD) is treated.

The committee is monitoring processes that will ensure the treatment of 727 MGD (95 per cent) of sewage by June. It also aims at achieving a total treatment capacity of 814 MGD by December 2023 and 964.5 MGD by June 2024, the statement said.

Saxena, the chairman of the high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal, reviewed the progress of works undertaken for cleaning the Yamuna, including 100 per cent treatment of sewage, trapping of drains, and construction of sewerage networks in unauthorised colonies and slum clusters among others.

He underlined that even as works on the restoration of floodplains, trapping of drains, desilting of sewage lines and construction of STPs were going ahead as per schedule, it was essential that all work is undertaken on mission mode with the goal to achieving tangible improvement in the pollution levels in the river by June 2023.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to ensure treatment of 95 per cent of sewage water flowing into the Yamuna and tangible improvements in the river’s pollution level by June-end. The L-G chaired a meeting of a high-level committee for the rejuvenation of the river, according to an official statement. He also issued directions for the treatment of 100 per cent of sewage water draining into the river by December this year. It was discussed in the meeting that pre-fabricated decentralised sewage treatment plants will be set up in 81 slum clusters, where laying of sewerage lines is not feasible, by June with support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A total of 263 unauthorised colonies in the city will have sewer lines by June-end, it said. Currently, Delhi generates 768 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, of which 75.5 per cent (580 MGD) is treated. The committee is monitoring processes that will ensure the treatment of 727 MGD (95 per cent) of sewage by June. It also aims at achieving a total treatment capacity of 814 MGD by December 2023 and 964.5 MGD by June 2024, the statement said. Saxena, the chairman of the high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal, reviewed the progress of works undertaken for cleaning the Yamuna, including 100 per cent treatment of sewage, trapping of drains, and construction of sewerage networks in unauthorised colonies and slum clusters among others. He underlined that even as works on the restoration of floodplains, trapping of drains, desilting of sewage lines and construction of STPs were going ahead as per schedule, it was essential that all work is undertaken on mission mode with the goal to achieving tangible improvement in the pollution levels in the river by June 2023.