Home Cities Delhi

Treat 95 per cent Yamuna sewage by end of June: Delhi L-G

The committee is monitoring processes that will ensure treatment of 727 MGD (95 per cent) of sewage by June.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to ensure treatment of 95 per cent of sewage water flowing into the Yamuna and tangible improvements in the river’s pollution level by June-end.

The L-G chaired a meeting of a high-level committee for the rejuvenation of the river, according to an official statement. He also issued directions for the treatment of 100 per cent of sewage water draining into the river by December this year.

It was discussed in the meeting that pre-fabricated decentralised sewage treatment plants will be set up in 81 slum clusters, where laying of sewerage lines is not feasible, by June with support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

A total of 263 unauthorised colonies in the city will have sewer lines by June-end, it said. Currently, Delhi generates 768 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, of which 75.5 per cent (580 MGD) is treated.

The committee is monitoring processes that will ensure the treatment of 727 MGD (95 per cent) of sewage by June. It also aims at achieving a total treatment capacity of 814 MGD by December 2023 and 964.5 MGD by June 2024, the statement said.

Saxena, the chairman of the high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal, reviewed the progress of works undertaken for cleaning the Yamuna, including 100 per cent treatment of sewage, trapping of drains, and construction of sewerage networks in unauthorised colonies and slum clusters among others.

He underlined that even as works on the restoration of floodplains, trapping of drains, desilting of sewage lines and construction of STPs were going ahead as per schedule, it was essential that all work is undertaken on mission mode with the goal to achieving tangible improvement in the pollution levels in the river by June 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna sewage V K Saxena
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp