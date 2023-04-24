BJP replaces Delhi general secretary Siddharthan with  Himachal Pradesh counterpart Pawan Rana

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday replaced the party’s Delhi unit general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart, Pawan Rana. Under Siddharthan, who took charge as the Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) in 2015, the party suffered back-to-back reverses at the hands of AAP in the 2020 Assembly polls and the MCD elections held in December 2022.

Rana was appointed at the helm of its Himachal Pradesh unit last year after the BJP suffered a defeat in the Assembly polls in the hill state at the hands of the Congress. Delhi BJP leaders hope that under Rana, the party will be able to improve its performance in the national capital.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently led by Virendra Sachdeva, a Punjabi born and brought up in the city, following the party’s experiment to revive its fortunes pitted against the AAP by first appointing a Purvanchali and then a trader community leader as its state presidents.

Under the two previous presidents of its Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari and Adesh Gupta from the Purvanchali and Baniya communities respectively, the BJP had come up with mixed results in elections.

