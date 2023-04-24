Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP councillors unhappy as Leader of Opposition post still vacant in MCD House

The AAP mocked the party by saying that the House will have to listen to all BJP members who have objections against proposals since it lacked a leader.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wait for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) will stretch further as the BJP failed to decide on a name to lead the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House. Sources said that the saffron party will appoint the LoP after the mayoral polls. The polls are scheduled on April 26.

Sources said that the party corporators were not happy with the prevailing situation that the Opposition has no person to lead in the House despite the passing of over four months. Meanwhile, the AAP chose Mukesh Goyal as leader of the House in January.

Sources said that the top leadership in the BJP was entirely focused on electing the party’s own Mayor despite having less than the required strength in the House. “The decision was kept pending at the top level and more focus was directed on selecting the Mayor,” a senior party leader said.

The BJP could not win the coveted seat of the Mayor. The leader said that the party workers were miffed with the delay in appointing the leader. The AAP mocked the party by saying that the House will have to listen to all BJP members who have objections against proposals since it lacked a leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP has buckled up to fight for the seat of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Senior party leader Shikha Rai has been fielded against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor and Soni Pandey
against Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

