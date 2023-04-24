Fun Fronx!: Maruti Suzuki leaves no reason to complain with its genuine SUV presence!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki has done an excellent job in terms of styling with the Fronx. It does borrow a lot of design elements from the larger Grand Vitara.

However, there is no reason to complain as it does have that genuine SUV presence! The Fronx has a big grille, deep chin, raised bonnet, and a fantastic treatment to the lights, both upfront and at the rear.

The LED light strips and triangular headlight cluster with three projector lamps set deep inside their housings make the Fronx stand out. The rear has a completely new tailgate, and the scuff plate rises quite high up from under the bumper. The Fronx’s profile is sufficiently differentiated from the Baleno, and it has a coupe-like silhouette. It also has a generous 190mm ground clearance, and the suspension has been modified to accommodate larger 195/60 R16 tyres, which are 5mm taller.

Engine

The Fronx comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 100PS of power and 150Nm of torque, which is quite a peppy performer! It is a free-revving unit that gives you that engaging driving experience and you can have it paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. It is also available with the 1.2 litre MPi motor that does duty in the Baleno, which is adequate for city driving.

Features

This car has a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Delta and Sigma variants come with halogen headlights, while the higher variants get LED headlights. The top variant also gets a neat heads up display that gives the driver access to a plethora of information right in their line of vision. However, the Fronx misses out on some popular features such as a sunroof, which is now becoming a common feature within this segment.

Safety

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Fronx with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. The top variant gets six airbags, which is a big plus point. Built on the Heartect platform, the Fronx also conforms to Indian crash test norms.

Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a strong contender in the compact SUV segment. Its appealing design, space, and comfort make it an attractive option for buyers. Overall, the Fronx is a good SUV that ticks most of the boxes in its segment and is expected to be a disrupter once prices are announced!

The expected price is between Rs 7 and Rs 11 lakh

