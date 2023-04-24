Man attacked with sharp weapon during walk in park in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by three men who robbed him while he was on a walk in east Delhi’s Sanjay lake, police said Sunday. The victim, a senior reporter, was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet, which had a credit and a debit card, and his office identity card, they said. The victim is the Delhi chief of bureau of his firm which has its office in Jhandewalan, they said.

The victim on Saturday boarded a bus from Jhandewalan and got down at Manglam Chowk. From there, he went to Sanjay lake in Pandav Nagar for a walk, said the police. In the park surrounding the lake, he was accosted by three youths who threatened him to part with his belongings, and when he resisted, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. He had a superficial sharp injury on his back and was given first aid, a senior police officer said.

