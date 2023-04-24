Unregularised colonies being in close proximity to Delhi airport liable for higher tax

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Localities such as Shahwad Mohammadpur, Nangli Devat, Rangpuri, Samalkha, Mahipalpur and other unregularised colonies will have to pay a hefty price for being in close proximity to the airport. The residents of these colonies will now have to pay to double the property tax compared to other unregularised colonies in the city since the MCD has implemented the recommendations of Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC).

The committee recommended residential areas nearby the airport be upgraded due to improved infrastructure, which led to a revision in the tax rate. Another recommendation was to increase the tax rate of unauthorised settlements. Now, the unregularised colonies near the airport fall into both categories. Hence, the residents will have to shell out much more than in other areas to pay the property tax.

The committee said in its recommendations that most of the colonies around the airport are in the G and H categories. In the last few years, there has been rapid development around the airport, which has improved the civic infrastructure of these colonies. The valuation panel upgraded the residential area nearby the airport to the D category.

The MCD said that the recommendations have been implemented from April 1. In such a situation, people living in these colonies will have to pay more tax. Now, the unit area value of 320 will be imposed in the tax calculation of the people living in such colonies. Earlier, unit area value of 100 or 200 was used to calculate tax in these colonies. Officials said that the increase in the unit area value will hike the property tax rate.Besides, people living in slums or kutcha houses will now have to pay more tax than before since the committee has increased the tax on kaccha houses.

NEW DELHI: Localities such as Shahwad Mohammadpur, Nangli Devat, Rangpuri, Samalkha, Mahipalpur and other unregularised colonies will have to pay a hefty price for being in close proximity to the airport. The residents of these colonies will now have to pay to double the property tax compared to other unregularised colonies in the city since the MCD has implemented the recommendations of Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC). The committee recommended residential areas nearby the airport be upgraded due to improved infrastructure, which led to a revision in the tax rate. Another recommendation was to increase the tax rate of unauthorised settlements. Now, the unregularised colonies near the airport fall into both categories. Hence, the residents will have to shell out much more than in other areas to pay the property tax. The committee said in its recommendations that most of the colonies around the airport are in the G and H categories. In the last few years, there has been rapid development around the airport, which has improved the civic infrastructure of these colonies. The valuation panel upgraded the residential area nearby the airport to the D category.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The MCD said that the recommendations have been implemented from April 1. In such a situation, people living in these colonies will have to pay more tax. Now, the unit area value of 320 will be imposed in the tax calculation of the people living in such colonies. Earlier, unit area value of 100 or 200 was used to calculate tax in these colonies. Officials said that the increase in the unit area value will hike the property tax rate.Besides, people living in slums or kutcha houses will now have to pay more tax than before since the committee has increased the tax on kaccha houses.