AAP councillor switches sides ahead of polls, sparks row

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP councillor Sunita joined the BJP on Monday. Welcoming Dwarka C ward councillor Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers of the AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP was offering money to party councillors to switch sides ahead of the mayoral election. The AAP councillor joining the BJP will, however, have little impact on the mayoral poll.

The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards. Sunita is the second AAP councillor to join the BJP. Earlier, Pawan Sehrawat from Bawana ward joined the BJP in February this year. Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP. West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that many other AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” and expected to soon join the BJP.

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP councillor Sunita joined the BJP on Monday. Welcoming Dwarka C ward councillor Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers of the AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP was offering money to party councillors to switch sides ahead of the mayoral election. The AAP councillor joining the BJP will, however, have little impact on the mayoral poll. The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards. Sunita is the second AAP councillor to join the BJP. Earlier, Pawan Sehrawat from Bawana ward joined the BJP in February this year. Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP. West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that many other AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” and expected to soon join the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });