Home Cities Delhi

AAP councillor switches sides ahead of polls, sparks row

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP was offering money to party councillors to switch sides ahead of the mayoral election.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Sunita with former councillor Ramnivas joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP councillor Sunita joined the BJP on Monday. Welcoming Dwarka C ward councillor Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers of the AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP was offering money to party councillors to switch sides ahead of the mayoral election. The AAP councillor joining the BJP will, however, have little impact on the mayoral poll.

The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards. Sunita is the second AAP councillor to join the BJP. Earlier, Pawan Sehrawat from Bawana ward joined the BJP in February this year. Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP. West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that many other AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” and expected to soon join the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Mayor election
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp