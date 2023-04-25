Anganwadi centres in Delhi to be provided with 35-item learning kit to make learning fun

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide all Anganwadi centres with a 35-item learning kit that will make learning for children fun and interactive and will also celebrate ‘ECCE Day’ every month where parents will be able to participate in group activities with their wards, officials said.

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Atishi reviewed various projects related to Anganwadis with department officials and discussed strengthening them further, a statement said.

Sharing the steps taken by the department to improve early childhood care and education through Anganwadi centres, officials informed the minister that the Delhi government will provide all Anganwadi centres with a 35-item learning kit, it said.

These kits will work to make the learning of children coming to the Anganwadi centres more fun and interactive. Along with this, Anganwadi workers and supervisors will receive training from master trainers to ensure strong foundational abilities in every child coming to their centre, the statement said.

The involvement of parents is crucial in their children’s education. To promote this, the Delhi government will celebrate “ECCE Day” every month in Anganwadi centres, where parents can participate in group activities with their children, it said.

They will also receive counselling to create a supportive environment for their children’s development at home. This initiative aims to enhance the learning experience of children in Anganwadi centres and promote parental involvement, it added. There are about 11,000 Anganwadi centres in Delhi that make significant contributions in the direction of early childhood education for lakhs of children.

