Delhi HC bans sale of street beverages, cut fruits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The HC has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that hawkers are prohibited from selling contaminated water or beverages like shikanji, lassi, lemon soda, sugarcane juice and jal jeera, besides cut fruits, and that action is taken against those found selling these items.

The court noted that the MCD, with the aid and assistance of police, has been proactively taking action against the illegal dissemination of contaminated water and artificially-flavoured coloured drinks made from harmful chemicals and substances in all the zones here.

The court said it appeared that the authorities has been taking such action from 2018 and in light of this, it does not find it necessary to ask for further status reports or action-taken reports from the respondents.

“Needless to state that the respondent/MCD must continue to ensure that hawkers are prohibited from selling contaminated water or passing of any contaminated beverages as shikanji, lassi, coloured drinks, soda water, lemon soda, cut fruits, sugarcane juice, jal jeera, ruhafza and kanji bottle,” it said.

“In this regard, the respondents must continue to carry out regular raids, confiscate illegal material and initiate prosecution against individuals engaged in the selling of contaminated water...,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said.

