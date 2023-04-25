Embed AI-based applications into Safe City Project, Delhi L-G tells officials

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has issued instructions to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications into the Delhi Police-led ‘Safe City Project’ to ensure a real time crowd assessment through picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies while notifying the command and control centres in the police headquarters for immediate response in case an impending criminal activity is sensed.

The instructions were given during a review meeting held on Monday.

“The L-G issued instructions to incorporate AI based applications into the project, so as to ensure real time crowd assessment, picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies and notify the Command and Control Centres in PHQ, the Districts and Police Stations for immediate response in case of any deviations that point out towards impending crime,” said officials.

The officials added that the Delhi Police have been instructed to implement the project by August this year.

Being implemented at a cost of Rs 798 crores, the project was started in 2018 in 8 selected cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow after the approval from the committee under Nirbhaya fund. According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the project aims to create a safe and secure environment for women in public places, to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence and/or harassment.

The project aims to prevent and curb crime against women in public places by providing technology-enabled surveillance systems, 24x7 real time video-based analytics, quick and effective emergency response system and dedicated emergency vehicles for responding to women in distress. This multi-dimensional ambitious project will augment and enhance overall technologically-enabled policing in Delhi and help prevent all forms of crimes against women, apart from others.

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has issued instructions to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications into the Delhi Police-led ‘Safe City Project’ to ensure a real time crowd assessment through picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies while notifying the command and control centres in the police headquarters for immediate response in case an impending criminal activity is sensed. The instructions were given during a review meeting held on Monday. “The L-G issued instructions to incorporate AI based applications into the project, so as to ensure real time crowd assessment, picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies and notify the Command and Control Centres in PHQ, the Districts and Police Stations for immediate response in case of any deviations that point out towards impending crime,” said officials. The officials added that the Delhi Police have been instructed to implement the project by August this year. Being implemented at a cost of Rs 798 crores, the project was started in 2018 in 8 selected cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow after the approval from the committee under Nirbhaya fund. According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the project aims to create a safe and secure environment for women in public places, to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence and/or harassment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The project aims to prevent and curb crime against women in public places by providing technology-enabled surveillance systems, 24x7 real time video-based analytics, quick and effective emergency response system and dedicated emergency vehicles for responding to women in distress. This multi-dimensional ambitious project will augment and enhance overall technologically-enabled policing in Delhi and help prevent all forms of crimes against women, apart from others.