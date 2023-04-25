Home Cities Delhi

Gujarat cops get custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

Gujarat ATS wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg of heroin was recovered from Mitha Port.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being presentted in court on Tuesday. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday granted transit custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a cross-border smuggling case.

Bishnoi was involved in cross-border drug trafficking and a Nigerian woman was working for him, as per the Gujarat ATS which now wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg of heroin was recovered from Mitha Port.

Based on information received by the Gujarat ATS, a joint operation was carried out by ATS and the Indian Coast Guard. They apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat “Al-Tayyasa” carrying six Pakistani nationals.
The said consignment was loaded near Pasni Port of Balochistan, Pakistan and was to be delivered in Indian waters near IMBL near Jakhau sea.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been earlier investigated by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for his probable links with anti-India forces in Pakistan. 

