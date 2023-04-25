Home Cities Delhi

More than 54 lakh overage vehicles deregistered to date in Delhi

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. 

Published: 25th April 2023 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s transport department has deregistered more than 54 lakh overage vehicles, including autorickshaws, cabs and two-wheelers, till March 27, according to official data. Some of the deregistered vehicles include those registered as early as 1900 and 1901, the data showed.

The Transport department kicked off a drive on March 29 to send overage vehicles directly for scrapping. 
According to officials, they are picking up 100 vehicles a day. As part of the drive, the enforcement teams of the department carry out an intensive drive in a chosen area.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “Owners of overage vehicles are requested to get an NOC and sell their vehicles in a state where they are fit to ply. If the vehicles will be found plying or parked on city roads, they will run the risk of being bound down and handed over to the scrapper.” 

The total number of vehicles on the roads of the national capital has decreased by 35.38 per cent since the city government banned plying of overage vehicles, according to the 2022-23 Economic Survey of Delhi.
In 2021-22, a total 79.18 lakh vehicles were recorded on Delhi roads. 

The Supreme Court had on October 29, 2018 passed a judgement effectively eliminating the grossly polluting passenger cars in Delhi-NCR. It mandated the Transport Department to ban diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicle more than 15 years from plying within Delhi-NCR. This was in conformity with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of April 2015.

