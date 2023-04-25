Road rage shocker: Teenager thrashed to death by two people in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to show their influence in the area, two people allegedly thrashed a 19-year-old man to death after a minor argument between them over giving way to their vehicle turned violent.

The accused, identified as Manish (19), who worked at a parantha shop in Ranjeet Nagar, was previously found involved in a case of rape of a minor girl while the second accused, identified as Lalchand alias Golu (20), had no previous involvement.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 22-23. “A PCR call was received at Ranjeet Nagar police station regarding the assault on a boy after which the Station House Officer rushed to the spot and found that a scooty was parked near Shop No. 2633 Shadipur Main Bazar Near Metro Pillar No 210. Blood spots were also found on the road and some people had gathered on the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, SK Sain said.

He said that the person who had made the PCR call came out of the crowd and said that an injured man was found lying there and he has been shifted to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital. The police then reached the hospital where the injured, identified as Pankaj Thakur, a resident of West Patel Nagar, was declared brought dead.

As it was a sensational crime and an innocent person had been murdered, a team was formed which with the help of CCTV cameras identified the suspects and tracked them down. Both were then taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused persons revealed that the duo had gone to Rohini, the residence of the elder sister of accused Golu on April 22 at about 2.30 pm.

They came back to Shadipur in a Ola Cab at about 10.30 PM and took the cab to a gali near the house of accused Manish. When they got down from the cab, the deceased was sitting on his scooty in the same gali, they asked him to get away and give way to the taxi.

“On this issue, they had a scuffled with the deceased. When the taxi left, they both again challenged the deceased, declaring themselves as dadas of the area. The deceased challenged them to come to Patel Nagar to see his influence in the area,” the official said. Both accepted his challenge and rode on the scooty of the deceased as pillion to go to Patel Nagar. On the way to Patel Nagar, they both conspired to beat the deceased before reaching the area.

They grabbed the deceased from behind at the place of the incident and all three fell on the road with scooty. The deceased received a head injury and both the accused persons, without giving him a chance to get up, started kicking him on his face, head, neck and other parts of the body. They both thrashed and kicked the deceased till he collapsed and died.

