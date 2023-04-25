Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Crisp audio quality

OnePlus has a new set of earbuds in the Nord family—the Nord Buds 2. Available in Thunder Grey and Lightning White, these buds are easy to set up and come with BassWave Bass enhancement algorithm for more punch in your audio. I like the sound signature of these a lot for listening to Spotify and playing mobile games. Calls were also crisp and voices clear, thanks to up to 25dB Active Noise cancellation. I also like the fact that they pair up instantly. The battery life is great with several hours of playback and more including the case charges. OnePlus has a winner with the Nord Buds 2 in terms of quality, pricing, and function! oneplus.in

Sporty & feature-rich

Seiko 5 Sports watches come packed with features and are ultra affordable. They come with an automatic movement, a see-through case back, day and date displays, water resistance plus a rotating dive bezel on this model.

seikowatches.co.in

Rs 25,000

Crisp audio quality OnePlus has a new set of earbuds in the Nord family—the Nord Buds 2. Available in Thunder Grey and Lightning White, these buds are easy to set up and come with BassWave Bass enhancement algorithm for more punch in your audio. I like the sound signature of these a lot for listening to Spotify and playing mobile games. Calls were also crisp and voices clear, thanks to up to 25dB Active Noise cancellation. I also like the fact that they pair up instantly. The battery life is great with several hours of playback and more including the case charges. OnePlus has a winner with the Nord Buds 2 in terms of quality, pricing, and function! oneplus.in googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sporty & feature-rich Seiko 5 Sports watches come packed with features and are ultra affordable. They come with an automatic movement, a see-through case back, day and date displays, water resistance plus a rotating dive bezel on this model. seikowatches.co.in Rs 25,000