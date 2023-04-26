180 new govt websites unveiled by Kejriwal to make services accessible

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new integrated portal that will host more than 180 websites of 50 Delhi government departments, and said these are based on cloud storage rather than the server system which would ensure no crashes, faster load times and improved user experience. Some of the departments whose websites were inaugurated include the transport and public works departments. "The 180 websites of 50 departments have been integrated into one portal of the Delhi government. The old websites were driven by old technology and weren't tab friendly. "Now, we have moved to cloud storage and removed the server system. Server crashes won't happen. These websites have the latest technology, sufficient bandwidth and space," he said at the inauguration event. He congratulated the IT department for its efforts and said all these websites have been integrated into a single portal of the Delhi government and which will make it user-friendly. Explaining the reason for the state government to undertake this task, he said the portal of these websites was developed in 2008 and was based on the technology available at the time. The modern technology has made things more user-friendly and the new portal will reflect it, he added. He also said these changes will remove the dependency of these websites on servers. He said one of the reasons felt for bringing this initiative was that during the Covid pandemic when the government announced some initiatives for the residents of Delhi, the websites crashed due to the traffic load.