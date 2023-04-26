ABVP, NSUI in close fight over membership

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claims to be the largest student organization in the world with a membership of 4.5 million in India. On the other hand, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, boasts of having 5 million members across all campuses in India.

According to NSUI leaders, their membership count is approximately 50 lakh in India, while in the national capital alone, the membership is around 70,000. However, according to ABVP leaders, their membership count in Delhi is over 50,000. While the ABVP will be completing 75 years this year, the NSUI is 52 years old and these are the two oldest students’ organizations in the country. The ABVP was

founded by a group of students and teachers in 1948, though it was registered officially on July 9, 1949. Its primary aim was to build a nationalist movement on campuses.

The ABVP, founded in 1948 by a group of students and teachers, with the primary aim of building a nationalist movement on campuses, will be completing 75 years this year. Currently, the organization has a presence in more than 4,500 cities and towns and continues to expand rapidly, according to the senior leaders of ABVP, Delhi University.

The NSUI had started the NSUI open membership initiative to reach out to a larger audience. With this initiative, anyone can become a member of the National Students’ Union of India at any time of the year, and not just during a membership drive in their state.

The ABVP has formed units of students at district levels and subject-wise. They have formed groups such as Shodh for research students, Rashtriya Kala Manch for art and culture students, Student Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) to promote the feeling of brotherhood between youths from northeast India and the rest of the nation, and Medivision for medical and dental students. For agricultural universities and institutes, they have initiated Agrivision.

To become a member of the NSUI, one can download the membership form or collect it from the District Returning Officer (DRO), fill it up according to the given instructions, and submit it to the concerned NSUI authorities with their address proof and ID proof along with the membership fees.

As their colourful and engaging website suggests, the ABVP has formed units of students at district levels, subject-wise. To become an ABVP member, one can enroll through their website using their email or Facebook account. The ABVP charges Rs 5 for membership.

NSUI claims it has 50 lakh members; ABVP 45 lakh

According to NSUI leaders, their membership count is approximately 50 lakh in India, while in the national capital alone, the membership is around 70,000. However, according to ABVP leaders, their membership count in Delhi is over 50,000.

While the ABVP will be completing 75 years this year, the NSUI is 52 years old and these are the two oldest students’ organizations in the country. The ABVP was founded by a group of students and teachers in 1948, though it was registered officially on July 9, 1949. It claims to have 45 lakh members across the nation.

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claims to be the largest student organization in the world with a membership of 4.5 million in India. On the other hand, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, boasts of having 5 million members across all campuses in India. According to NSUI leaders, their membership count is approximately 50 lakh in India, while in the national capital alone, the membership is around 70,000. However, according to ABVP leaders, their membership count in Delhi is over 50,000. While the ABVP will be completing 75 years this year, the NSUI is 52 years old and these are the two oldest students’ organizations in the country. The ABVP was founded by a group of students and teachers in 1948, though it was registered officially on July 9, 1949. Its primary aim was to build a nationalist movement on campuses. The ABVP, founded in 1948 by a group of students and teachers, with the primary aim of building a nationalist movement on campuses, will be completing 75 years this year. Currently, the organization has a presence in more than 4,500 cities and towns and continues to expand rapidly, according to the senior leaders of ABVP, Delhi University.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NSUI had started the NSUI open membership initiative to reach out to a larger audience. With this initiative, anyone can become a member of the National Students’ Union of India at any time of the year, and not just during a membership drive in their state. The ABVP has formed units of students at district levels and subject-wise. They have formed groups such as Shodh for research students, Rashtriya Kala Manch for art and culture students, Student Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) to promote the feeling of brotherhood between youths from northeast India and the rest of the nation, and Medivision for medical and dental students. For agricultural universities and institutes, they have initiated Agrivision. To become a member of the NSUI, one can download the membership form or collect it from the District Returning Officer (DRO), fill it up according to the given instructions, and submit it to the concerned NSUI authorities with their address proof and ID proof along with the membership fees. As their colourful and engaging website suggests, the ABVP has formed units of students at district levels, subject-wise. To become an ABVP member, one can enroll through their website using their email or Facebook account. The ABVP charges Rs 5 for membership. NSUI claims it has 50 lakh members; ABVP 45 lakh According to NSUI leaders, their membership count is approximately 50 lakh in India, while in the national capital alone, the membership is around 70,000. However, according to ABVP leaders, their membership count in Delhi is over 50,000. While the ABVP will be completing 75 years this year, the NSUI is 52 years old and these are the two oldest students’ organizations in the country. The ABVP was founded by a group of students and teachers in 1948, though it was registered officially on July 9, 1949. It claims to have 45 lakh members across the nation.