BJP, Cong slam Kejriwal after reports of Rs 45 crore spent on 'beautification' of CM's residence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As reports of spending Rs 45 crore for the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence here surfaced, Congress leader Ajay Maken has raised questions on Arvind Kejriwal's right to remain in his position.

Maken on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

However, before coming to power, the AAP leader distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises.

Maken said Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic.

"Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households in the slums of the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and on whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens," the Congress leader tweeted.

The BJP earlier claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence in the city's Civil Lines area and demanded his resignation on "moral" grounds.

While no official reaction was available from the Delhi government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said while speaking to Times Now said the residence in question was built in 1942.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation, he said.

'Maharaj': BJP on renovation of residence

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Aam Aadmi Party leader as a "Maharaj" and said even kings will bow to Kejriwal for his choice of "superior" products in the residence and his "lust for luxury and comfort".

He also alleged that Kejriwal offered Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore to media houses to not highlight the story but news channels and newspapers ignored the offer.

One of the eight new curtains purchased for the residence cost over Rs 7.94 lakhs while the cheapest was Rs 3.57 lakh, Patra told reporters.

Citing documents, the BJP spokesperson said marbles worth over Rs 1.15 cr were brought from Vietnam while Rs 4 cr was spent on pre-fabricated wooden walls.

This is the story of a king who is "shameless", he said, in a clear counter to Kejriwal's recent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly where he mocked the top BJP leader by narrating a story of a king.

It is not only about the renovation of the residence but also of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and its leaders' mindset, he alleged.

At the presser, Patra played Kejriwal's speeches during his early days in politics in which he is heard speaking against big houses and other facilities given to politicians in power.

He has a house of four-five rooms and he does not need a bigger house, Kejriwal is heard saying.

Patra asked the AAP leader to address a press conference and answer all questions.

