Hotstepper: Mercedes GT 63 SE  launched in India

Image of the GT 63 SE used for representative purposes only.

By Vikram Gour
Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT 63 S E Performance in India—a four-door coupe that is not only the first plug-in hybrid but also the most powerful production vehicle yet from Mercedes-AMG. With an output of 843hp and 1,470Nm of torque, this can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 2.9 seconds, and is capable of hitting a top speed of 316kph! 

The 4.0 litre V8 turbo petrol motor is paired with an electric motor in what we would refer to as a strong hybrid setup—this makes the GT 63 S E Performance quite frugal. In fact, it can run for 12km in pure electric mode and touch speeds up to 130km/h in pure EV mode as well! It’s based on the standard GT 63 S 4-door coupe and has a redesigned front bumper that’s modelled after the two-door AMG GT, new exhaust outlets, and an exclusive new design for the 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the super sedan offers drivers several hybrid-specific information, an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data, and an electric motor power gauge via the MBUX infotainment system. It has seven drive modes and four levels of regenerative braking, the latter allows for one-pedal driving in certain conditions. The brand also states that all GT 63 S E Performance customers will get their keys handed to them from seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton!

This super sedan is a collector’s item and can be yours for Rs 3.3 crore.

