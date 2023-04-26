Home Cities Delhi

ITO-Ashram ride to be smoother with new flyover

New Sarai Kale Khan road will help commuters save Rs 19 crore annually

Published: 26th April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by five tons per day and help commuters save Rs 19 crore annually. 

The Delhi government is constructing a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction to free the area from traffic jams. This 643-meter-long three-lane flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram every day, according to an official statement.

Currently, the project construction is progressing one month ahead of the scheduled timeline, and it will be opened to the public by July. PWD minister Atishi inspected the under-construction flyover along with the department officials on Tuesday and directed them to expedite the work so that it could be opened for commuters soon. 

“The new flyover will create a signal-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Ring Road, saving time and reducing fuel consumption,’ Atishi said. ‘The flyover help will reduce 5 tons of CO2 emissions daily, and Rs 19 crores will be saved annually. The cost of the project will be covered in two-and-a-half years only. The 643-metre-long, three-lane flyover will be ready by the month of July and provide relief to lakhs of commuters between ITO and Ashram every day,” she said.

The minister added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hotspots in Delhi, and the load of vehicles is expected to rise even more at this place in the future. The area already has a railway station, metro station, and ISBT in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is also coming up here. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles would also increase, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarai Kale Khan Delhi Flyover
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp