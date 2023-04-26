ITO-Ashram ride to be smoother with new flyover

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by five tons per day and help commuters save Rs 19 crore annually.

The Delhi government is constructing a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction to free the area from traffic jams. This 643-meter-long three-lane flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram every day, according to an official statement.

Currently, the project construction is progressing one month ahead of the scheduled timeline, and it will be opened to the public by July. PWD minister Atishi inspected the under-construction flyover along with the department officials on Tuesday and directed them to expedite the work so that it could be opened for commuters soon.

“The new flyover will create a signal-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Ring Road, saving time and reducing fuel consumption,’ Atishi said. ‘The flyover help will reduce 5 tons of CO2 emissions daily, and Rs 19 crores will be saved annually. The cost of the project will be covered in two-and-a-half years only. The 643-metre-long, three-lane flyover will be ready by the month of July and provide relief to lakhs of commuters between ITO and Ashram every day,” she said.

The minister added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hotspots in Delhi, and the load of vehicles is expected to rise even more at this place in the future. The area already has a railway station, metro station, and ISBT in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is also coming up here. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles would also increase, she said.

