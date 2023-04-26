Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal spent Rs 45 cr on bungalow during Covid, claims BJP

The amount was spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022, the documents showed.

Published: 26th April 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday claimed that around Rs 45 crore was were spent on the “beautification” of  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in the Civil Lines area of the city and demanded his resignation on “moral” ground.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling AAP. Documents provided by sources showed that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation” of his government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

The amount was spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022, the documents showed.
According to the documents, the total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs 1crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and `s1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

