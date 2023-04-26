Matrimonial scam: Two Africans held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles of wealthy NRIs on matrimonial websites and later cheating prospective brides of hefty amounts, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Chife Monday (27) and Igwemma James (33), had come to India in 2018 and were staying without valid documents.

Sharing details, DCP (outer) HK Singh said a cheating case was registered at Cyber Police Station in which a woman complainant alleged that she registered herself on the Bharat Matrimony website and met with one user Ahmad Nafees on this website, who sent her a request and she accepted the same.

“He started messaging her on WhatsApp and both became friends with each other online. She started a regular conversation with him he introduced himself as a resident of California, USA,” the official said.

