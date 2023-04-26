Home Cities Delhi

Matrimonial scam: Two Africans held

The accused, identified as Chife Monday (27) and Igwemma James (33), had come to India in 2018 and were staying without valid documents.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles of wealthy NRIs on matrimonial websites and later cheating prospective brides of hefty amounts, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Chife Monday (27) and Igwemma James (33), had come to India in 2018 and were staying without valid documents.

Sharing details, DCP (outer) HK Singh said a cheating case was registered at Cyber Police Station in which a woman complainant alleged that she registered herself on the Bharat Matrimony website and met with one user Ahmad Nafees on this website, who sent her a request and she accepted the same.

“He started messaging her on WhatsApp and both became friends with each other online. She started a regular conversation with him he introduced himself as a resident of California, USA,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matrimony Scam Delhi
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp