Pots filled with water placed across JNU campus to help birds, animals

The campaign was started on April 22 on Earth Day and students were divided into groups to cover the entire campus which is spread across an area of about 1000 acres.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As sweltering heat grips northern India, including the national capital, a group of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here have placed earthen pots filled with water across the campus to help birds and animals quench their thirst.

The campaign was started on April 22 on Earth Day and students were divided into groups to cover the entire campus which is spread across an area of about 1000 acres. They have also assigned among themselves the duty to ensure clean and fresh water in the feeders every day.

JNU is part of the Southern Ridge of Aravali Hills and houses various species of wild fauna. These range from Common Palm Civets, Small Indian Civet, Indian Golden Jackal, Indian Crested Porcupine, Blue Bulls, Rufus Tailed Hare, various lizards and varieties of snakes, birds and butterflies.

Ahead of summer season every year, JNU’s Student for Development (SFD) or Vikasharth Vidyarthi, launches a campaign to keep water-filled bowls for birds on the campus.

“This year too the students have placed the vessels around the campus and also distributed among themselves the responsibility to ensure that the vessels have clean water,” said Convenor of SFD-Delhi Manjul Pawar.

SFD-JNU has taken this initiative to inspire the student community on campus and “We hope to continue to make this work effective by reaching out to the community through various mediums”, Pawar added. Kiran Parihar, convenor of SFD-JNU, said the sense of belongingness towards all living beings has been an integral part of the culture in India.  

“A living example of this is clearly visible in our literary writings. Especially in birds, the charming description of a creature called Chatak (Papiha) reflects our tradition of love and care towards birds,” he said. 

