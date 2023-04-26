Home Cities Delhi

Speeding car hits rickshaw puller, drags him for nearly 200 meters on Delhi road  

The injured man, identified as Manoj (25), who also works in housekeeping, was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Published: 26th April 2023 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 01:20 AM

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A speeding car on Tuesday allegedly hit a rickshaw puller and dragged him for nearly 200 meters on the road in the national capital, an official said.

According to the official, the accident took place in the evening at Ferozeshah Road located in central Delhi. The injured man, identified as Manoj (25), who also works in housekeeping, was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where his condition is said to be stable and he was declared fit for statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Farman (25), a resident of Ghaziabad was apprehended at the spot.

Soon after the accident, a Crime Team of the Delhi Police was also called to examine the whole route on which the injured rickshaw puller was dragged.

The police have taken the offending vehicle, a Maruti Swift car that was damaged from the front side in the accident, into their custody. At the spot where the accident took place, a pair of slippers, possibly of the victim man, and blood could be seen lying strewn on the road.

Notably, the accident has brought back the memories of the horrific Kanjhawala road accident of January 1 where a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 Km. Her body was found lying naked and mutilated on a road.

